'Some things shouldn't breed': US shelter lets jilted lovers 'neuter' their ex for Valentine's Day

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and what's colder than paying to have your ex neutered? In the United States' South Jersey area, an animal shelter is offering people some harmless fun this Valentine's Day. If you are a resident of Blackwood, New Jersey, at the small price of $50, you can "Neuter Your Ex," or rather, a cat named after your ex.

Valentine's Day gimmick

In recent years, gimmicks like naming a cockroach after your ex have become all the rage, especially around Valentine's, a day which can be hard for jaded/jilted lovers.

Using the rage that many of us have for our exes, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey launched its "Neuter Your Ex" donation event for Valentine's Day.

A person can get some petty satisfaction by neutering their ex, all the while helping a feral cat.

As the shelter in its promotion put it, "Neuter your ex for Valentine's Day… because some things shouldn't breed." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homeward Bound Pet Adoption (@homewardboundnj) × In a post on social media, the shelter explained that "the cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return (TNR) program."

How do I neuter my ex?

All you have to do is send the animal shelter a $50 donation and share your ex's name with them via the payment platform, or by sending them a screenshot of the payment confirmation and the name.

There is only one condition: the shelter will accept either the first name or nicknames and won't entertain full names.

Talking to CBS News, Eric Schwartz, director of development for Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, said that the promotion has "absolutely taken off".

He said that the idea was suggested by a volunteer and that when people read the tagline "some things shouldn't breed", more often than not, even if they do not talk about it openly, "I think an image or a name comes into their mind."