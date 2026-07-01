/Siya effect? Internet reacts after woman spotted reading 'How To Kill Men and Get Away With It' book in metro

A viral video of an Indian woman purportedly reading the famous book 'How to Kill Men and Get Away With it' while traveling on a metro train has stirred up an online debate. The title grabbed viewers' attention amid wide media coverage and online buzz about the Siya-Ketan Agarwal murder case. Siya Goyal is the prime accused in the alleged killing of her fiance, Ketan Agarwal. She and her friend Chetan allegedly pushed Ketan down the Lohagarh Fort in Pune.

How to kill a man book in woman's hand makes internet go into a tizzy

What appears to have been an ordinary commute into a viral internet moment as the clip got nearly 19 million views and more than 400,000 likes. Social media users had a variety of reactions. While many viewed the incident as humorous or ironic, others attempted to connect it to the Siya case. A user wrote, "Don't judge a book by its cover. Judge a book by its cover." Another wrote, "This is just creating a fear among the men." Another user wrote, "Stay safe guys".

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About the Siya murder case

Pune Rural Police on June 23 arrested 26-year-old Siya Goyal, the fiancée of real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged boyfriend, on charges of conspiring to murder Agarwal and staging the crime as an accidental fall. Ketan Agarwal, a director in his family's real estate business and the son of prominent Pimpri-Chinchwad developer Vishal Agarwal, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge at the historic Lohagad Fort.

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The incident was initially believed to be a tragic accident. Investigators were told that Agarwal had slipped while taking photographs near the edge of the fort. However, discrepancies in witness statements, coupled with technical evidence gathered during the investigation, led police to question that account and uncover what they allege was a planned murder.

About the book

The boo, the woman was seen peering into, is a bestselling novel by author Katy Brent. Despite its title, the novel is a fictional work that combines psychological thriller, dark comedy, crime fiction, and satire. Since its release, the book has attracted international attention due to its unconventional title and suspense-driven storyline.

Watch the footage below