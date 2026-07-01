/LoC border villages get lavender push as government promotes medicinal crops

In a major initiative to promote high-value agriculture in the bordering areas of north Kashmir, particularly in villages close to the Line of Control (LoC), the Agriculture Department has established two lavender nurseries at Trikanjan Boniyar and Sultandakhi in Uri to encourage the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

The initiative is aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape of border villages by introducing high-value cash crops and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in areas that are increasingly benefiting from the prevailing peace along the LoC.

"The message for the people living in these areas is to come forward and explore the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. We will provide complete guidance from cultivation techniques and best farming practices to oil extraction and the use of machinery. Our team will support farmers at every step of the process. Instead of relying solely on traditional crops, they can utilize barren or underused land to grow high-value medicinal and aromatic plants. It's like growing gold, this cultivation has the potential to significantly improve farmers' incomes and contribute to their long-term prosperity," said Dr Sharan Gurdev Singh, Amity Farms.

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The Trikanjan nursery has been equipped with a modern lavender oil extraction and processing unit, enabling value addition and better market returns for growers. The Sultandakhi nursery will serve as a hub for supplying quality lavender planting material to farmers across the border belt.

Besides lavender, several high-value medicinal and aromatic plants are also being cultivated at the nurseries as part of the department's strategy to diversify farming and encourage growers to adopt more remunerative cropping systems.

"We have planted lavender along with several other medicinal and aromatic plants. These crops are used to extract essential oils, which have good market value. We are optimistic because of the hard work we have put in, and the crop looks very promising. We hope it will provide us with good returns and improve our income." said a local farmer.

Agriculture officials said the project is expected to help farmers in vulnerable border areas shift from conventional farming to profitable cash crops, enhancing farm incomes while generating new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. They said the initiative reflects the government's focus on bringing economic development to villages close to the LoC by harnessing the opportunities created by the improved security environment.