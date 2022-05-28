Singapore man hospitalised after consuming sex enhancement coffee

A man in Singapore was hospitalised after he reportedly consumed coffee which contained ingredients used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The man consumed the sexual enhancement product called Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1 as Singapore's Health Sciences Authority(HSA) warned people against consuming the drug.

The ingredient was found to contain high levels of tadalafil which is used to treat erectile dysfunction. It is usually given under medical supervision.

The agency warned that "inappropriate" consumption of tadalafil could result in heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism.

At least two men had taken the medicine, reports claimed with one being hospitalised and the other experienced priapism which is a serious painful and prolonged erection process and could lead to impotency if not treated.

The product was reportedly sold on the local e-commerce platform as health officials asked the online sellers to remove the products from their listings.

The man who was hospitalised reportedly suffered from pain and itching as he was given medication including antibiotics to reduce the swelling as he developed blisters on his genitals.

