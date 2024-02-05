Should you wear Apple Vision Pro on streets and while driving cars? Here's the answer

It has been barely a couple of days since Apple launched its Vision Pro virtual reality headset in the US. Since then, the futuristic product has become the talk of the town with people wearing it on the streets, while driving cars, at the gym, during flights and even while having lunch together.

But why are people wearing such bulky-looking gadget over their faces and is it safe while on the move?

The first impression of the Apple Vision Pro is that it is a mini-computer in front of you that has the capability of performing myriad tasks just with your hand gestures.

According to experts, the transformative spatial awareness of the device allows the user to perform myriad function even when on the move.

Notably, spatial computing is a way to describe the intersection of the physical world with the virtual environment, made possible by technology that enables users and machines to harmoniously manipulate objects and spaces.

YouTuber Casey Neistat, known for his blogs across New York, wore the headset through the streets of the city, onto the subway and into the heart of Times Square. Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech ive ever used pic.twitter.com/ArBgbkH0UR — Casey Neistat (@Casey) February 3, 2024 × While walking or skateboarding through the city, Neistat could be seen responding to text messages and face-timing his friends who talked to his virtual avatar, all using the gadget.

Despite people using the device outdoors and in cars, the company suggests users not to operate the VR handset in such a way.

Apple said although the device has built-in safety features to help prevent collisions and falls, it remains important that individuals make sure their space is free of obstacles and hazards before putting on the Vision Pro.

"Use your Apple Vision Pro in controlled indoor and outdoor spaces, and always remain aware of your surroundings and body posture during use," reads the guidelines released by the company.

"Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety. Using the device in low light conditions may increase the risk of collision with objects in your environment."

Notably, walking outside with the device can be particularly scary as Apple said the device "may not detect all objects in your space—like glass, mirrors, and stairways—and can only detect objects at eye level.