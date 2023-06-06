Vision Pro, world's thinnest 15-inch laptop and more: Key takeaways from Apple product launch

Apple on Monday unveiled a bunch of new releases. Amid the launches, the company unveiled its most significant product since the Apple Watch — launched in 2015. Here's all you need to know about the iPhone makers' new products:

The Vision Pro

Apple's first mixed-reality headset has hit the market. The sleek VR device, as per AFP, resembles ski goggles and will cost a hefty $3,499. According to Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser, unlike the other VR headsets, Apple's Vision Pro delivers mixed reality technology that "clearly situates the user in their environment."

iOS 17 for iPhone

The new release introduces major updates to communications apps, making sharing easier with AirDrop, more intelligent text input, and new experiences with Journal and StandBy. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air

The laptop comes with an "expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and a silent, fanless design." It also boasts of being the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. (Image credit: Apple)

New Mac Studio

Apple's new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are as per the brand the two most powerful Macs ever. These feature M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, which It also boasts of accelerated speeds of up to "6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra." (Image credit: Apple)

M2 Ultra

M2 Ultra is a new system on a chip (SoC) that as per the firm delivers huge performance increases to the Mac. It is the "largest and most capable chip Apple has ever created, and it makes the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro the most powerful Mac desktops ever made." (Image credit: Apple)

A milestone update for Apple Watch

The watchOS10 will bring Apple Watch users a new fresh approach to viewing information quickly. It also comes with new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities. "watchOS is the world’s most advanced wearable operating system, and it has redefined how people all over the world think of what a watch can do," said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology. (Image credit: Apple)

iPadOS 17

It features a redesigned Lock Screen. Users can personalise the Lock Screen and how they interact with widgets. There are also intelligent new features in PDFs and Notes; updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari; and the all-new health app. (Image credit: Apple)

macOS Sonoma

As per Apple, macOS Sonoma is the "latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, bringing a rich set of features that elevate the Mac experience." It comes with "stunning" screen savers and powerful widgets that as per the company unlock an entirely new way to personalise. (Image credit: Apple)

