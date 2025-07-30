/Shaking the Earth: Top 10 countries most affected by Earthquakes—Where does India stand?

Months after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 jolted Myanmar's Sagaing on March 28, 2025, claiming over 5000 lives, another massive earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (July 30). Later, the powerful quake prompted a tsunami warning in the Pacific Ocean, which triggered evacuations across Russia, Japan, and Hawaii.

After the major-to-minor earthquake in the recent past, you might be wondering which countries are frequently hit by massive earthquakes. As you know, when the quake hits, it reshapes landscapes, infrastructure, economies, and lives in seconds.

Numerous Asian countries are highly prone to earthquakes. China and Indonesia are experiencing the most seismic activity, and when looked at in relative terms, Japan records the highest number of earthquakes globally.

Based on seismic records and NOAA’s data, here is the list of the top 10 countries frequently hit by major earthquakes over the last three decades.

10. Afghanistan

Afghanistan has secured the 10th spot across the world after it endured repeated earthquakes, particularly in its northeastern and central provinces. The Hindu Kush region is a hotspot for seismic and tectonic activity due to the collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates.

9. Mexico

Like many living organisms nestled within the fiery embrace of the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire, Mexico has a deep connection with earthquakes. The land is in the range of shifting tectonic plates, making earthquakes frequent in the region.

8. Philippines

With a total of 553 earthquakes and 55 major earthquakes, the Philippines places 8th. This land regularly experiences strong earthquakes due to the Philippine Sea Plate’s interaction with the Eurasian Plate. The most devastating earthquake on this land was in 1990, when Luzon Island was hit by a 7.7 magnitude quake, claiming the lives of 2,412 people.

7. India

India ranks 7th, as the northeast and Himalayan belt are highly earthquake-prone due to continuous seismic activity and tectonic collision with the Eurasian Plate. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake was one of the most devastating earthquakes, which claimed over 20,000 lives.

6. Turkey

Turkey holds the 6th spot in terms of the most earthquakes, as it lies along the North Anatolian Fault, a major east-west fault line that has produced multiple deadly quakes. The 1999 İzmit and the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes are among the most destructive in history. According to official figures, at least 18,373 people died and 48,901 people were injured during the 1999 İzmit earthquake, and the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes claimed over 50,000 lives.

5. United States

The US witnessed the most seismic activity in California and Alaska. The San Andreas Fault is quite popular for coming up with destructive quakes, and Alaska also experiences some of the strongest earthquakes in North America. From 1990 to 2024, the US has experienced a total of 78 massive earthquakes, claiming several lives.

4. Japan

Japan also faces some of the strongest tremors in the world. It is located squarely on the Ring of Fire, which prompts frequent earthquakes. The massive and hazardous quakes on this land include the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which killed at least 20,000 people. The region has witnessed a total of 98 major earthquakes as of 2024.

3. Iran

Due to its location at the collision zone between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, Iran is highly prone to earthquakes, securing at 3rd spot. The massive quakes in cities such as Bam in 2003 and Manjil-Rudbar in 1990 have devastated them, claiming several lives and destroying major infrastructure.

2. Indonesia

Indonesia is the most seismically active nation in the world, as it is also situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which has been hit by around 1000 earthquakes and 166 massive earthquakes since 1990. The 2004 Sumatra quake and tsunami remain one of the deadliest disasters across the world, as it claimed the lives of over 2 lakh people.

1. China