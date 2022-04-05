See this magnificent photo of Mount Everest from a completely 'different perspective'

Images and videos of Mount Everest, Earth's highest mountain above sea level, keep mesmerising people across the world. But the latest photo shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a completely "different perspective".

The space agency posted an image of the highest mountain on Earth taken from the vantage point of space.

NASA revealed that an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has taken this near-nadir (almost straight down) photo of Mount Everest, which towers approximately 8,848 meters above sea level.

In the post shared on its official Instagram account, NASA stated that Mt. Everest just keeps growing, approximately one centimetre per year due to the progressive uplift of the crust caused by the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The image stunned the social media users as some expressed their astonishment in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Mind blowing". Another user lauded the "amazing" quality of the image.

Some users compared the image to aluminium foil and painting. A user wrote, "This is crinkled up aluminum foil". Another user said, "Oh wow that looks like a paint".

For the unversed, Mount Everest is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas and the China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

The Chinese and Nepali authorities reportedly established its elevation (snow height) of 8,848.86 metres most recently in 2020.