/Scientist offers more proof to bolster claim colossal structures lie under Egyptian pyramids

In March this year, a team of Italian scientists claimed that the pyramids in Egypt are hiding mammoth structures underneath them. These colossal chambers were said to lie 3,500 feet under the Giza Plateau and be connected to each other. Corrado Malanga, from Italy's University of Pisa, and Filippo Biondi from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, stated that using a technology similar to sonar radar, they had determined the existence of eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures. However, other scientists dismissed their claims as a mere fable. Now, Biondi, the radar engineer who developed the imaging method, has released more evidence that he says leaves little doubt that the chambers are real.

Speaking with Jesse Michels on his American Alchemy podcast, he stated that four independent satellite operators - Umbra, Capella Space, ICEYE and Italy's Cosmo-SkyMed - scanned the region and stumbled upon similar results, raw tomography data that proves the presence of these structures under the pyramids. "All four satellites gave exactly the same results. That is really amazing. We cannot announce anything without these basic scientific methods," Biondi said.

Scientist claims his technology shows acoustic "fingerprints" of objects under the pyramids

The technology developed by Biondi is known as synthetic aperture radar Doppler tomography. The microscopic vibrations measured on the Earth's surface using this tech carry acoustic "fingerprints" from things that lie thousands of feet underground. This data is then used to reconstruct 3D images. The discovery was made under the Khafre pyramid, the one that stands between the other two great pyramids.

The two Italian scientists claim a central column stands there wrapped in perfect helical coils that end at a depth of 3,500 feet. Biondi is sure that the coils are man-made, as "you do not find perfect coils like this in geology". However, their claims have been met with scepticism as some experts have outright dismissed the idea, saying, " it is perfectly normal for small structures, such as caves, chambers or caverns to lie under the pyramids." They say the technology cannot go so deep under the ground to look under the pyramids.