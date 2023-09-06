Scary fall: Pier collapses at University of Wisconsin terrace, sending dozens into Madison lake | Video

A pier close to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus collapsed Monday afternoon. A video of the pier collapsing with dozens of students into a lake in Madison went viral on social media.

About 60 to 80 people were standing on the swimming pier in front of the University of Wisconsin-Madison when it fell apart, according to the Madison Fire Department. Officials said six people were hurt and treated by EMTs and paramedics, and one of them was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison said in a statement that a "number of students and other members of the public were on the pier" at the time.

After the pier collapsed, many of those on it were able to swim back to shore. The school said the swimming area was not staffed by lifeguards.

The pier, located near the Memorial Union Terrace on Lake Mendota, is owned by the university and was scheduled to be removed for the season on Tuesday, said Officer Jeff Kirchman, of the UW-Madison Police Department.

Kirchman said he did not receive any information, as of now, as to whether the pier was over capacity or not. In an official statement, UW officials said an investigation will be conducted into the collapse.

In the collapse, several people lost their items like phones, wallets and keys on the bottom of the lake.

According to CBS News, people present on the pier gathered for Labour Day celebrations on Monday.

