India: 14-year-old from Ghaziabad dies of rabies month after hiding dog bite from parents

A teenage boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died due to rabies on Monday. The boy named, Shahvaz was bitten by a neighbour’s dog over a month ago but he allegedly did not tell his parents about the incident out of fear of being scolded.

The 14-year-old boy was a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area and was a student of Class 8.

“Today, information was received at Vijayanagar police station that a 14-year-old child died due to a dog bite. Taking cognizance of the incident, we investigated the matter. It came to light that the child was bitten by a dog about two months ago and he hid it from his family members,” said Nimish Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kotwali Nagar.

According to the boy’s family, Shahavaz developed a fear of wind and water and started staying indoors in the dark. He started behaving abnormally and used to make loud noises, told family to the police.

Following this, Shahvaz’s family took him to several hospitals in Ghaziabad and the nearby cities of Meerut and Delhi. In Delhi, he was refused to admit in the hospital for treatment.

At last, as per media reports, the boy was admitted to an Ayurvedic clinic in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police. The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

“As no one knew, the boy could not be treated and the infection spread… symptoms of rabies began appearing. Later, (when his family found out), the child was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the family members. Action will be taken on the basis of facts,” he added.

A purported video also went viral on social media on Tuesday, where the boy was wailing in pain inside an ambulance even as his father tried to calm him down.

(With inputs from agencies)

