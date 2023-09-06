What is Nomophobia, the fear of being detached from your mobile phone? Check causes, symptoms & prevention

It's common to have a certain level of attachment to your cell phone. However, some people face an elevation in their anxiety when they are without their phones or do not have internet access. It is a sign of nomophobia.

Nomophobia, short for "no more mobile phobia," is the fear of not having access to one's mobile phone. According to research published in BMC Psychiatry in July, a person with nomophobia experiences anxiety when their mobile phone is not around them.

The symptoms of nomophobia are similar to addiction or other anxiety disorders. They are:

Anxiety

Agitation

Sweating

Disorientation

Changes in breathing pattern

Tachycardia (fast heartbeat)

Nomophobia: Causes & Effects

The research says the individuals affected the most by nomophobia are teenagers.

The primary reason why people experience nomophobia is increasing reliance on mobile phones. Michele Leno, a clinical psychologist and talk show host of the TV Show Mind Matter with Dr Michele, told CNBC, "We're attached to our phones and for many different reasons. They're our miniature computers. We use them for business. We use them to stay connected to family. When we can't use them immediately, we become anxious because we think we're missing out on something. We have this mindset that our phones allow us to be connected to all things at all times."

According to a licensed clinical psychologist, Blair Steel, certain people are more prone to developing nomophobia. The factors that increase your chances of acquiring the condition are as follows:

Pre-existing anxiety

Low self-esteem

Struggles with emotional regulation

Insecure attachment styles

A lack of personal relationships

Nomophobia: Tips to Combat Mobile Addiction

Below are a few suggestions by Leno and Steel that can help one detach themselves from their phone.

While resting, allow yourself to relax without using your phone. Consider turning your phone off for at least an hour a day. Leave your phone at home when visiting a nearby store. Instead of relying on your phone, wear a watch to check time. Use a physical calendar or planner to schedule crucial events. Find a new hobby and intentionally spend time away from your phone. Be aware of the signs and triggers of nomophobia and observe yourself. Practice mindful meditation and breathing exercises to cope with anxiety. In extreme cases, consult a mental health professional.

