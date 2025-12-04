Scammer gets scammed as man gets him to click a link, triggering his photo and location

A Delhi man trapped a scammer using ChatGPT after he tried to dupe him into transferring money, posing as one of his friends. The man posted the incident on Reddit and explained how the AI app helped him capture the man's geolocation and a photograph through a webpage he built quickly using ChatGPT. He posted the scammer's photo on Reddit, with the caption, "Used ChatGPT to locate a scammer and made him beg me". He wrote, "I used ChatGPT to quickly code a geolocation/front-camera capture link, tricked him into clicking it, and scared plus forced him to turn down the operation immediately by sending him his own photo and coordinates." Netizens are impressed with his quick thinking and are asking him to share details of the page he made.

It started when he received a message on Facebook from someone impersonating his college senior, an IAS officer. The scammer told him that a CRPF officer friend was selling his expensive furniture as he was being transferred. He grew suspicious since his friend had his direct phone number. He checked with his IAS friend, who confirmed that it was not him messaging him. Now the man came up with an elaborate plan.

Delhi man stalled the scammer, got him to click a link that sent him his photo

He engaged the scammer, making him believe that he had been fooled. The scammer sent him a QR code to make the payment from a phone number with a profile picture of a man in an army uniform. The Delhi man told him he was facing some technical difficulties. Then he went on ChatGPT and built a simple webpage that could capture the user's GPS location and take a picture using their device's front camera. He hosted the page and sent the link to the scammer, telling him to upload the QR code there for easy payment. The fraudster got lured into doing so, hoping to get the money. He clicked the link, and this instantly gathered his exact GPS coordinates, IP address, and a clear photo of his face.