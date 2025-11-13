/THIS Pakistani newspaper accidently prints ChatGPT prompt, internet explodes

On Wednesday (Nov 12), Pakistani newspaper Dawn garnered more readers, far beyond their regular subscribers and patrons. However, what led to this situation was a ChatGPT prompt that went on print. It seems like the journalist handling the page pasted the text, got it designed, and possibly rushed through the process, skipping proofreading or getting the page read by a colleague, which is the usual drill. And voila, it was served to all its readers and many across the border through social media. In the world of print journalism, there is no edit after the page is released to the press; it is only a corrigendum that can save the day. In comparison to digital journalism, where editing is an option after publishing.

What really happened?

The journalist who took assistance from ChatGPT and during this exchanged the chatbot suggested, “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

Now, this was the last paragraph of the article on auto sales revving up for the month on October in Pakistan.

How did the internet react?

AI has created a significant bane or boon question in most professions, including journalism. Many organisations are half-heartedly trying it, while others are running in the opposite direction. However, both writers and non-writers have an opinion on this and the internet is a forum where such conversations always find space.

Netizens had a jolly good day, and here's what transpired.

Journalist Ammara Ahmad wrote, “Dawn's ChatGPT gaffe is an international joke now.”

She added, "Dawn's official policy is against the use of AI and now the editors say they are "investigating" the mistake. They have also since deleted this paragraph from the digital version. So the team was using AI despite not being allowed to use it? Absolutely pathetic."