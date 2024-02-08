'Right to ignore': Australia to allow workers to shun calls, texts from bosses after work hours

A landmark law that might be the cause of envy for workers across the globe, Australia is planning to introduce a legislation that gives employees the right to ignore unreasonable calls and messages from their bosses outside of work hours.

The "right to disconnect" is part of a multitude of changes being brought to the industrial relations laws proposed by the federal government under a parliamentary bill. The Labor party said the bill had won the support of the majority of senators.

According to the proposed bill, set to be tabled in the parliament next week, employees who feel they are being unnecessarily contacted or hassled should first raise the issue with the employer. If the issue remains unresolved, they can escalate it by taking the case to the Fair Work Commission for a stop order, which could result in fines if the employer fails to comply.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is of the view that these changes would safeguard workers's rights and restore a healthy work-life balance.

"What we are simply saying is that someone who isn’t being paid 24 hours a day shouldn’t be penalised if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day,” Albanese told reporters.

Notably, the left-wing Greens, first proposed the law last year. Barbara Pocock, the Greens’ spokesperson on workplace relations said the intention was not to up-end existing arrangements but rather help fearful workers find their voice.

“The intention here is to give some backup to that casual worker, that insecure worker so they can have a conversation without fear that they’ll never get another shift.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt also lent his support to the measure and said the time away from work was not entitled for the bosses.

"Australians work an average of six weeks unpaid overtime each year. That equated to more than A$92 billion ($60.13 billion) in unpaid wages across the economy. That time is yours. Not your boss," Bandt posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Currently, similar laws give employees the right to switch off their official devices after work exits in France, Spain and other countries in the European Union.