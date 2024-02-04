Australia PM Albanese says government probing claims UN agency aided Hamas

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday (Feb 4) said his government was probing the claims that staff of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) was involved in the October 7 terror attacks carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory.

Australia is one of several countries to have halted funding of UNRWA, a critical source of support for millions in Gaza.

"Well, we're examining it, along with other like-minded countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. And we want that to be resolved," said Albanese.

"The issue here is one that’s of deep concern, that this occurred, that there were some involvement. And those allegations need to be fully examined to ensure that every single dollar of aid is going to just that," he added.

The Australian PM added that he did not want people "literally dying" in Gaza but his government needed to make sure the money was being spent for the purpose it was sent.

"Well, what we're doing is going through those processes, along with our like-minded allies. But all of us want to see the support for kids in Gaza can't be in a situation where people are literally starving and the only organisation that can provide that support there is UNRWA."

"It has been funded by Australia for a long period of time and funded by our like-minded allies as well. But we want to make sure that the organisation has every single dollar going to the purpose for which it is given."

UNRWA in soup

Over a dozen countries, including the United States, Britain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and Australia have paused funding to the aid agency after allegations surfaced that several of its employees had ties with Hamas.

The allegations led to the UNRWA terminating several employees based on the information provided by Israeli authorities. However, many countries are now hesitant to continue the UN agency funding and calling for a thorough investigation.

The European Union, one of UNRWA's top donors, last month demanded an "urgent" audit of the UN agency for Palestinians.

A commission statement said the EU executive "will determine upcoming funding decisions...in light of the very serious allegations made on 24 January relating to the involvement of UNRWA staff in the heinous 7 October attacks". It also said no additional funding to UNRWA "is foreseen until the end of February".