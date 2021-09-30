Rich list battle: Musk says will send Bezos a 'silver medal' and a 'giant statue' of number 2

After becoming the world's richest person by crossing $200 billion in net worth, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joked that he would be sending a "giant statue of the digit '2' along with a silver medal" to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos had crossed the magic figure of $200 billion last year as Amazon shares surged. According to Forbes, Tesla shares have been skyrocketing since the pandemic began as Musk's net worth has zoomed.

Musk and Bezos have become rivals in space exploration with SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin competing against each other. Musk has become the third person after Bezos and LVMH Moët Hennessy CEO Bernard Arnault to hit the $200 billion mark.

Musk has been taking digs at Amazon repeatedly on Twitter. The Tesla chief reportedly said earlier that Bezos had "retired to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX" after Amazon protested against Starlink's expansion.

Starlink is a satellite internet service started by SpaceX which has become the latest battleground between the two tech giants. SpaceX had recently sent an all-civilian crew with no professional astronauts on board marking the third time the company had taken humans to space.

SpaceX is reportedly trying to boost space tourism as the company said more and more people have been trying to take up space travel. SpaceX plans to carry out the next civilian trip in January next year.

Not to be outdone, reports say Blue Origin may be sending actor William Shatner, 90, who played Captain Kirk in the legendry "Star Trek" series for the next space flight. Blue Origin will be launching its New Shepard rocket on October 12.

Bezos had earlier taken the spaceflight himself along with his brother Mark including aviator Wally Funkt,82, and Oliver Daemen.

