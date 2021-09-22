Bezos won't pay taxes as an act of kindness, says Johnson after meeting Amazon founder

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York as they discussed the contentious issue of taxation.

During the meeting, PM Johnson reportedly told Bezos that Amazon should pay more taxes in the UK asserting that the internet giant needs to make a "fair share" of contribution in tax.

Johnson asserted that the UK needs a "proper way" of implementing digital sales tax, "just as we tax high street shops".

However, the UK prime minister later explained to a television channel that, "tax isn’t something that he’s going to pay as an ex-gratia act of kindness. It’s up to governments to come up with the right framework."

“He’s a capitalist and he made the very important point that this is a job for governments," Johnson told Britain's television channel.

The issue of international taxation has been on the anvil across the world with Amazon being one of the targets. A few months ago policymakers had put together an international tax plan with several countries keen on an international corporate tax structure.

Johnson remarked that Amazon has to operate within the "commercial framework" as Britain seeks to be fair to taxpayers and businesses.

Bezos had earlier pledged to give away $1 billion in grants to focus on efforts around conservation as part of the Earth Fund which was set up last year.

Downing Street confirmed that Johnson welcomed the Earth Fund contribution by Bezos aimed at protecting forests and remove carbon from the air.

(With inputs from Agencies)