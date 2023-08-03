Rare video captures killer whale tearing into massive shark, 'slurping' its liver. Watch
Story highlights
The gruesome video on YouTube shows the moment an orca tears into the stomach of a massive 30-foot (nine metres) long whale shark before removing its liver
The gruesome video on YouTube shows the moment an orca tears into the stomach of a massive 30-foot (nine metres) long whale shark before removing its liver
Nature is brutal. A gruesome, rare video captured recently is now going viral on the Internet. In it, a killer whale can be seen "slurping" the liver out of a live shark.
Gruesome scene
The gruesome video on YouTube shows the moment an orca tears into the stomach of a massive 30-foot (nine metres) long whale shark before removing its liver.
trending now
In the video, other nearby orcas can be heard clicking excitedly in a frenzy as their fellow killer whale swims away from the now dead shark that sinks lifelessly to the depths of the ocean.
A matter of seconds
Talking to Live Science, James Moskito, CEO of the California-based ocean tour operator Ocean Safaris, who captured the video during an expedition to the Gulf of California, said: "The killer whales start coming in and next I know they're biting the bottom of it (the victim shark)".
"It's literally over in a matter of seconds," remarks Moskito, adding, "They came in, they bit the bottom of the whale shark. Looks like they slurped in the liver and then the whale shark just fell and descended down, with no movement — I'm assuming it was dead."
The video was captured back in April. You can watch it here — viewer discretion is advised:
As per Moskito, he and his companions later saw the orca pod attack and kill another whale shark. He recalls that they saw a whale shark "just thrashing at the surface with a killer whale attached to it."
Why is the video rare?
While, earlier, scientists have seen instances of orcas attacking juvenile whale sharks — there's also filmed evidence — this footage, as per Live Science, may be the first known video of killer whales attacking an adult whale shark.
Also read | Scientists confirm jellyfish who existed about 500 million years before early human beings
Whale Sharks are the biggest species of Shark on this planet and can grow up to 60 feet or 18 metres long. Adults of the species have few natural predators. However, juvenile calves have been known to fall prey to orcas and tiger sharks.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.