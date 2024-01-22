Ram Mandir consecration: Donations doubling every hour, here’s how to donate and avail tax benefit

Ram Mandir consecration: As the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir concludes on January 22, several media reports stated that donations for the temple have been increasing rapidly and doubling every hour. People from India and across the world are donating money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is entrusted with the job of constructing the temple. Anyone using UPI apps like PhonePe and Google Pay can now donate directly to the trust via their mobile phones as the portal has now gone live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

How to make donations to Ram Temple in Ayodhya?

Visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website (https://srjbtkshetra.org) for donations. Payment options include gateways, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, demand draft, and cheques.

Account details for contributing to the Ram Mandir can be found below:

State Bank of India

A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

A/C No: 39161495808

IFSC Code: SBIN0002510

Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi

Bank of Baroda

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account Number: 05820100021211

IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY

Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Punjab National Bank

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 3865000100139999

IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500

BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

How foreigners can donate to Ram Mandir?

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 42162875158

IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691

SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104

BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001

Exercise caution

To prevent fraud, verify donation links and refrain from responding to unsolicited communications claiming to represent the Trust. Legitimate organisations don't randomly seek financial contributions. Initiate donations through the official website for secure transactions.

Avail tax deduction

Contributions to the Ram Temple may qualify for income tax deductions. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is recognised as a place of historic importance. 50 per cent of voluntary contributions for renovation/repair are eligible for deduction under sec 80G (2) (b) from FY 2020-2021, per the Income-tax Act, 1961. Note that cash donations over Rs 2,000 are not tax-deductible.