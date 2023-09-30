Private Luxury canine air travel faces backlash from climate activists

Environmental activists have strongly criticised a luxurious private jet service catering to affluent dog owners. The service by a company, known as K9 Jets, recently completed its maiden flight from Dubai to London, as per the Guardian. For a steep one-way fee of £8,166, passengers had the privilege of flying with their dogs in the lap of luxury. They enjoyed their champagne on board the Gulfstream IV-SP jet with their canines by their side.

K9 Jets, operated by a husband-and-wife team from Birmingham, already offers similar services to destinations including New Jersey, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Paris, and Lisbon.

While making an announcement about the new Dubai-London route, Adam Golder, co-founder of K9 Jets, expressed the company's commitment to ensuring pets travel in comfort and style alongside their owners. “We couldn’t be more excited to kick off this new route, just in time for the holidays, so guests can celebrate with their loved ones (including pets) in style,” he reportedly said.

Environmental concerns

Extinction Rebellion (XR), a prominent climate protest group, denounced K9 Jets' service, deeming it "ludicrous."

“This is clear evidence that super-wealthy people are still capable of loving an animal like one of their own, which strangely offers me some sense of hope. Yet I’m left dumbfounded that the same people cannot connect to the collapsing natural world around them, and thus come to their senses,” the XR spokesperson Todd Smith said.

“Farnborough airport is notorious for this form of excessive travel and continues to ‘greenwash’ their way out of accountability with fantasy tales of so-called ‘sustainable aviation fuel’," he continued saying and added, “As a former pilot, it seems clear to me we need to decelerate our lives and provide genuinely sustainable clean transport for the masses, rather than continue to expand super-polluting private jet airports which cater to a tiny minority of ultra-wealthy individuals – both human and non-human.”

K9 Jets' response

K9 Jets clarified that it does not own or operate aircraft but functions as a "public charter operator." The company defended its service, asserting that seat prices were in line with cargo rates for dogs accompanying their owners on flights. Furthermore, K9 Jets claimed to operate flights at capacity.

“We take our responsibility to the environment seriously and take action to limit our impact by committing to offset the carbon emissions of every flight we operate. We do this by working closely with trusted experts in carbon compliance and carbon reduction, who provide the calculations and support projects required to offset the carbon emissions from every flight," Co-founder Adam Golder said.

Critics argue that Farnborough Airport, self-proclaimed as the UK's premier airport for business travel, primarily caters to private aviation for the wealthy under the guise of "business travel."