Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump renegotiates prenuptial agreement

United States former First Lady and former US President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump has renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband for the third time since the two got married in 2005, as per media reports.



According to Page Six, although the updated terms in the agreement involve property and finances, Melania Trump was 'most concerned' about increasing the amount of the trust fund which has been set for the only son of the couple, Barron.



Currently, Barron is 17 years old and only a few months away from turning 18 years old. The publication quoted the sources as saying, “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement.”

As per the sources, the changes in the prenup have been made not considering the hopeful second term of Donald Trump as the country's president but rather because of the queue of cases against him.

Amendments made as Trump is liable to pay $5 million to author E.Jean Carroll

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles... [Trump] has suffered,” they stated. The sources said that the couple allegedly claimed that the amendment had been made with the aim to establish a ‘substantial trust’ for their teenage son, as the 77-year-old Trump is liable to pay around $5 million to author E.Jean Carroll after he lost a defamation battle against her in New York.



Donald Trump, whose net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 billion, will be additionally paying another $250 million in NYC, because of an ongoing case against him as well as his businesses.

“Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements, [the renegotiations] provide a more solid future' for Melania and Barron in the event of a split. It’s not that she threatened to leave him. However, it’s definitely the underlying idea,” the source said.



Another insider, who claimed to be aware of the event, was quoted as saying, “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also - from what I understand - there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”



Barron, who will be 18 years old in March next year, is the youngest among the five children of the former president.

