Pakistan: Tehreek-E-Taliban condemns latest blasts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
In the most recent in a string of similar terror strikes in Pakistan, at least 57 people were murdered in bombings in Balochistan. According to a research published by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security, there was an 83% increase in terror attacks in the nation in August alone, with almost 300 incidents occurring in hybrid form this year. Tehreek-E-Taliban, a group based in Pakistan, has recently taken credit for a number of attacks in that nation.

