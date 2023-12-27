Predator vs Prey: Alligator chomps down invasive python in Florida. Watch epic showdown here

A new viral video has captured the internet's attention. The enthralling video is from Florida's Everglades National Park, where an amateur wildlife photographer captured a thrilling predator vs prey spectacle. The video features a sizeable alligator and a massive Burmese python.

One for the 'home team'

Alison Joslyn, an amateur wildlife photographer, documented the dramatic encounter on the Shark Valley Trail. The video shot by her shows a substantial alligator triumphantly feasting on a Burmese python—an invasive trespasser in Florida's natural habitat.

The video, which is widely being shared across social media platforms, showcases the primal dynamics of the ecosystem.

Watch it here: A rare occurrence even for Florida: an alligator feasted on a python pic.twitter.com/QP7E2e7ehl — Trending News (@Trend_War_Newss) December 25, 2023 × In a conversation with Storyful, Joslyn, talking about the enthralling incident she witnessed, said: "What a thrill to come across an alligator eating a large invasive Burmese Python in Shark Valley as I was out riding my bike."

"As an amateur wildlife photographer, I knew immediately I was seeing something very special," she added.

Dead or alive

Joslyn said that at first, she contemplated the possibility that both the massive creatures were dead. However, to her astonishment, the alligator, seemingly unfazed, opened one of its eyes, nonchalantly acknowledging her presence.

As per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Burmese pythons are notorious for preying on various creatures, including alligators. This further intensifies the significance of this documented showdown.

"Phew! Score one for the home team!" said the photographer.

In Florida, where the delicate ecosystems are threatened by the presence of invasive Burmese Pythons, the humane culling of the snake is permitted. Devoid of protection, the humane killing of the snakes is permitted by the FWC, particularly on private property with landowner consent. Renowned as one of the world's largest snake species, Burmese Python specimens in Florida can average between 6 feet (1.83 metres) and 9 feet (2.74 metres).