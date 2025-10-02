Pope Leo XIV has made headlines for blessing a chunk of ice. Yes, you read that right, the leader of the Catholic Church was caught on camera blessing a chunk of frozen water. Why would a religious leader of such high stature do something that seems so bizarre, you may wonder. The answer is to raise awareness about climate change. The chunk of ice he blessed was actually a chunk of the Greenland glacier. Blessing the piece of glacier at the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice” conference near Rome, Pope Leo called on world leaders to act boldly against climate change. He was then joined by actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and other attendees in waving a blue tarp around the ice, a ritual meant to draw attention to environmental urgency.

Pope takes a dig at Trump

Speaking at the conference, the Pontiff said, “We will raise hope by demanding that leaders act with courage, not delay. Will you join with us?”. He also slammed those who dismiss the science of global warming, echoing the stance of his predecessor, Pope Francis. “Some have chosen to deride the increasingly evident signs of climate change, to ridicule those who speak of global warming, and even to blame the poor for the very thing that affects them the most,” he said in what was an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump.

The event marked the tenth anniversary of Francis’s landmark document on climate and environmental responsibility, Laudato Si’, which helped set the tone for the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Cannot love god and hate his creatures

Pope Leo used the occasion to highlight the intersection of environmental and social responsibility, saying, “We cannot love God, whom we cannot see, while despising his creatures," he said, adding, "Nor can we call ourselves disciples of Jesus Christ without participating in his outlook on creation and his care for all that is fragile and wounded.”

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump called climate change a “con” at the UN General Assembly, dismissing renewable energy initiatives.

