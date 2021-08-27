Pisa tower of USA? Engineers baffled as San Francisco's tallest luxury residential building keeps sinking and tilting

A high profile luxury multi-storey building in San Francisco, US is sinking, putting a halt to a $100 million repair work, amid reports that the building has tilted even more.

The suspension of work will give engineers some time to understand why the Millennium Tower in the city’s downtown has sunk another inch (2.5 centimetres) during the repair. The 58-storey property is the tallest residential building in San Francisco.

During the work to reinforce the foundation of the 58-story tower to prevent additional tilting, engineers and other experts have found out that the building had sunk an inch in the months since work began.

Doug Elmets, the spokesman for the Millennium Tower, said in a statement as quoted by The Guardian that the installation project, itself part of a "legal settlement" to a lawsuit from apartment owners in the building, would be paused for up to a month as engineers tried to learn more about the "increased settlement rate and available means of mitigating this."

As per a report published by San Francisco Chronicle, a spokesperson for the Millennium Tower Association said the building is safe, however, the work has been suspended as a cautionary step.

The luxury building opened in 2009 and all 419 apartments quickly sold out. High-profile residents have included former San Francisco 49er Joe Montana, late venture capitalist Tom Perkins and Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

However, after over a decade, the building had sunk an estimated 16 inches and leaned 2 inches at its base and 6 at its peak, which has prompted a lawsuit from residents.