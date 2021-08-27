Tom Cruise just got burgled: Thieves steal millions while he was shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise had thousands of pounds worth of luggage stolen from him after thieves took his bodyguard's £100,000 BMW car.

Tom is currently stationed in the UK as he continues filming for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. It is said he lost his cool when he got to know of the theft.

The Sun reported that thieves had used a scanner to clone the signal from the vehicle's ignition fob while it was parked outside The Grand Hotel in Birmingham. The report goes on to say: “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken. It's since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone.” Tom Cruise unveils 'most dangerous stunt' in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

“It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!”

At the time, Tom Cruise was reportedly filming scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 in a Birmingham shopping centre alongside his co-star Hayley Atwell.

Tom Cruise was previously in the news when he stopped in Birmingham at Asha Bhonsle’s restaurant to feed on chicken tikka masala dish. Also, he had recently given a free chopper ride to a family in the area when he landed with his helicopter.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been in the news since it started production. The film has been stalled several times owing to the pandemic and Tom’s paranoia around getting everyone vaccinated before resuming work or following COVID protocols.

Tom Cruise starrer tentpole ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is set to be released on May 27, 2022.