Lawmakers throw bottles at each other, as brawl breaks out in Armenian parliament

On Wednesday, lawmakers clashed in Armenia's parliament, throwing objects across the floor and grappling with one another.

According to the TASS news agency, chaos broke out after a ruling party lawmaker referred to some former defence ministers as "traitors".

Since last year's war in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh, where they have controlled the territory since the 1990s, political tensions within the country have soared.

Footage of the incident shows lawmakers throwing water bottles at each other as security officers poured onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance. Parliament was forced to recess after the incident.

Watch the video here:

A mass brawl broke out at today's meeting of the Armenian parliament, and deputies threw bottles at each other.



The reason for the incident was that former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan was called a "traitor" in a speech by MP Ayk Sargsyan from the "Civil Contract" faction. pic.twitter.com/rXTk06hwad — Turan Gafarli (@ATuranQ) August 25, 2021 ×

After Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party won the summer elections, the current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month.

Reportedly, in two days, three brawls have broken out in Armenia's parliament, with the assembly disrupted by waves of violence among members.

