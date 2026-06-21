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Picasso painting recovered by French authorities during major narcotics raid

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:52 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:52 IST
Picasso painting recovered by French authorities during major narcotics raid

Picasso painting recovered by French authorities during major narcotics raid Photograph: (Credit: AI generated)

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An anti-drug trafficking raid by French police in a Paris suburb takes a bizarre turn after investigators uncover an authenticated Pablo Picasso painting alongside cannabis resin, cash, and luxury goods.

A routine anti-drug operation in a Parisian suburb led to an unexpected artistic windfall when investigators discovered a genuine Pablo Picasso painting, French prosecutors announced on Saturday (June 20). The surprising find occurred during a targeted raid carried out by police forces in Champigny-sur-Marne, a commune located just east of Paris. While officers were initially executing a search warrant tied directly to an active narcotics trafficking investigation, the focus quickly expanded when the masterpiece was uncovered alongside typical contraband.

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According to local media reports from Le Parisien, which first broke the story, the raid yielded a diverse haul of illegal items and illicit gains. In addition to the valuable artwork, authorities seized a substantial amount of cannabis resin, an assortment of luxury designer clothing, and several thousand euros in cash.

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Following the discovery, the public prosecutor's office in Créteil, a suburb southeast of Paris, immediately initiated a secondary, parallel criminal investigation. This new inquiry will focus specifically on theft, possession of stolen property, and the handling of stolen goods to determine how the masterpiece ended up in the hands of suspected drug dealers.

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While judicial officials confirmed that the artwork has been formally authenticated by experts as a genuine piece by the legendary Spanish master, they have withheld specific details regarding the painting's title, its estimated monetary value, or its origin.

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Also read: Another robbery in France after Louvre heist, $1.2 million jewellery stolen from Roubaix

The legal fallout from the raid was swift. Four individuals arrested during the operation were brought before a judge for an expedited, immediate court hearing to face charges related to both the narcotics investigation and the recovered artwork.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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