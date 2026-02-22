/Louvre museum director resigns after ‘heist of the century’. Details inside

Laurence des Cars, the director of the Louvre museum in Paris, resigned on Tuesday (Feb 24) over the “heist of the century” last year. In the robbery, $100 million worth of crown jewels were stolen. French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has accepted the resignation and praised her decision to step down as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus."
After the robbery, Des Cars had offered her resignation to Culture Minister Rachida Dati, but it was rejected at the time. She admitted last year that the “absolutely obsolete, even absent, technical infrastructure” to monitor the country’s most valuable treasures was a “terrible observation” for the world’s largest museum. She admitted last year that the “absolutely obsolete, even absent, technical infrastructure” to monitor the country’s most valuable treasures was a “terrible observation” for the world’s largest museum.
“The President thanked her for her work and commitment over the past few years and, recognizing her undeniable scientific expertise, entrusted her with a mission within the framework of the French G7 presidency, focusing on cooperation between the major museums of the participating countries,” Elysée Palace said on Tuesday (Feb 24).
