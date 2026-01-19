In October 2025, the Louvre museum heist shocked art enthusiasts in France and world over. The museum in Paris is known for hostingItalian artist Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the Mona Lisa. Well, the artwork is safe, but other precious artefacts have been stolen. And now, months later a new footage of the robbery has been retrieved from security cameras. In this video, a person can be seen punching his fist into the glass and grabbing the jewels placed in the unit. There are two people in the frame working in tandem and quite swiftly.

It was a broad daylight robbery that took place in October, when thieves took away prized jewels worth $102 million from the premises. She also said that the diamond- and emerald-studded crown, which was dropped and damaged during the robbery, could be restored. In less than 10 minutes, the museum, where tourists flock to see legendary Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, lost its sparkle and sparked a lot of security concerns.

Museum director's admission

Director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. Speaking for the first time after the heist, the museum director told French lawmakers, “Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we failed.”

She added, "The only camera installed is directed westward and therefore did not cover the balcony involved in the break-in.”

What was stolen?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.