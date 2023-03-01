'Spiritual girlfriend': Peru police discover ancient Hispanic mummy in man's food delivery bag

A pre-Hispanic mummy, estimated to be between 600 to 800 years old, was recovered by police from three drunk men in the Peruvian city of Puno. The police officials told CNN that the mummified remains were found on Saturday afternoon in a food delivery bag labelled "Pedidos Ya." Pedidos Ya is a Latin American food app. The bag belonged to a 26-year-old man.

Images of the discovery showed that the mummy was found in a fetal position inside the red delivery bag.

New agency AFP identified the 26-year-old man as Julio Cesar. He named the mummy remains as "Juanita" and described them as "like my spiritual girlfriend," it reported.

“At home, she’s in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her," he is shown saying in a video. The news agency also reported that Cesar claimed to have had the mummy for over three decades at his home.

The Peruvian news agency ANDINA on Monday reported that the mummy is believed to be that of an adult male and is from the eastern area of Puno.

The mummy is currently in the custody of the Ministry of Culture, which classified the discovery as a national cultural asset.

Government officials told AFP Cesar will remain in detention while the investigators look into the case.

Several mummies have been found in Peru in the past.

In 2021, a mummy estimated to be between 800 to 1,200 years old was discovered by archaeologists at a site near the capital city of Lima.

Peru is home to hundreds of archaeological sites where several civilisations that developed, before and after the Inca Empire.

(with inputs from agencies)