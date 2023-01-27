Archaeologists make 'dream discovery', find mummy adorned in gold leaf

In a bid to revive its tourism industry, Egypt in recent years has made many major archaeological discoveries. Archaeologists on Thursday have made what they are terming a "dream discovery." This is a mummy which was lain within a chamber undisturbed for thousands of years.

Thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt, the mummy was covered in gold leaf at the time of excavation. The mummy is believed to be the remains of a man named Hekashepes. This mummy was covered in gold leaf and has been sealed inside a sarcophagus (a stone coffin) that had not been opened for 4,300 years.

Also Read | US economy performed better than expected in final months of last year

These first-of-its-kind mummies were discovered down a 15m (50ft) shaft at a burial site south of Cairo, Saqqara, an active burial ground for more than 3,000 years and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The site is present at the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis and has over dozen pyramids, including the Step Pyramid.

Three other tombs were also found at the burial site.

Also Read | United States arms exports to foreign governments rose 49% in fiscal 2022

There were various statues and items of pottery found inside the discovered tombs at the ancient necropolis. The largest of the mummies is believed to be of a man called Khnumdjedef. Khnumdjedef was a priest, inspector and supervisor of nobles. Another mummy belonged to a man called Meri. Meri was a senior palace official who was given the title of "secret keeper". The title allowed him to perform special religious rituals.

In the other tomb rests a judge and writer named Fetek. Archaeologist Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former antiquities minister, revealed that all the discoveries are dated around 25th to the 22nd centuries BC. Ali Abu Deshish, one of the archaeologists who was involved in the excavation of the tombs said, "This discovery is so important as it connects the kings with the people living around them."

On Wednesday, experts said they had discovered a complete residential city from the Roman era which dates back to the second and third centuries AD. Archaeologists found residential buildings, towers and what they've called "metal workshops." It contains pots, Roman coins and other tools.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE