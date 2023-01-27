In Pics | Archaeologists in Egypt discover 4,300-year-old mummy

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,300-year-old mummy inside a Pharaonic tomb, 12 miles south of Cairo, in what might be the oldest and most complete mummy yet to be discovered in the country. Speaking to reporters on Thursday (January 27), Zahi Hawass, the director of the excavation team said the mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-metre shaft in a recently uncovered group of fifth and sixth dynasty tombs near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. "This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date," Hawass said in a statement, news agency Reuters reported.

The mummy is of a man named Hekashepes. It was in a limestone sarcophagus that had been sealed in mortar. Among other tombs found, one belonged to Khnumdjedef, an inspector of officials, a supervisor of nobles and a priest during the reign of Unas. Another belonged to Meri, the keeper of secrets and assistant to the great leader of the palace.

