'Paw-sitively' bizarre: Iranian real estate agent gets arrested for selling house to pet dog

Iranian authorities have taken action against the head of a real estate agency after a viral video surfaced, showing the sale of an apartment to a dog. The video, which gained widespread attention, shows an Iranian couple transferring the apartment's title to their pet dog, Chester, as reported by AFP.

The unusual transaction

In the video that has sparked controversy, the couple can be seen signing a contract officially transferring ownership of their property to their small, white dog, Chester.

The contract was completed with Chester's pawprint, which was made using an ink pad and the assistance of a woman. The couple explained their unusual decision by stating they had no heirs and wished to sell their apartment to their beloved pet.

Iran's perspective on dogs

While Iran does not have a specific law banning dog ownership, the cultural view of dogs, influenced by conservative clerics, is predominantly negative. Dogs are considered unclean in many Muslim countries, including Iran, and conservative religious figures often discourage keeping them as pets.

Also watch | A Japanese man spends 2 Million Yen to become a dog

Legal action and controversy

On Sunday (August 20), the Iranian police initiated an investigation in response to the viral video. The head of the real estate agency involved in the sale was arrested, and the firm was temporarily closed. Deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar explained that the sale was seen as an attempt to normalise behaviour that goes against society's moral values and lacked a legal basis.

Despite traditional views, pet ownership, particularly of dogs and cats, has been on the rise in Iran, especially among the upper and middle classes.

(With inputs from agencies)