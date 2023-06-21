Billionaire family is hiring a 'full-time dog nanny' who'll be paid $127,000 a year to pamper their dogs

A super-rich American family is willing to offer a whopping $127,000 per year for an ‘attentive’ dog nanny to take care of their dogs. The billionaire family released a long job advertisement online for a full-time dog nanny for “exceptional and highly experienced” work. They expect the person to provide “unparalleled care and attention” to their two large dogs.

The full-time nanny has to fulfil all the job requirements including that he/she has to stay with the family in Knightsbridge, Central London, but would get to jet off with the pampered pets whenever the family travels.

The unique advertisement claimed they would need to organise playdates with other dogs, food supplies, vet appointments and keep detailed records of their health. Requirements to become a dog-nanny The applicant needs to be a perfect pet parent along with the knowledge of dog nutrition so they can develop a ‘personalised exercise regime’ and play with the pampered dogs.

The nanny would also need to “drop everything” and “leave their private lives on the back burner” to put the dogs’ well-being first.

The successful applicant is also expected to arrange “stringent security measures” to keep the dogs safe in what is described as a “high-profile environment”, suggesting the owners could be celebrities or figures in the public eye.

Apart from all these requirements, the job comes with six weeks of vacation a year, but it is not always guaranteed. Job advertisement already has 400 applicants According to recruiter George Dunn, this is the first time ever that the agency has posted a dog-nanny job. Since they posted this job advertisement, the post has already seen nearly 400 potential candidates.

“This is the first role we’ve offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of,” Dunn told Kennedy News.

“Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money.”

Dunn also revealed that "everyone is suddenly a dog nanny. The perfect person would be not too big of a character, and be good at blending into the background, then popping out when required."

"The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service, so when it comes to their dogs, they're happy to pay. This is the first role we've offered of its kind."

Dunn though declined to comment on the breed of the dogs and the identity of the family.



