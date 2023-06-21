WATCH | Bear enters house, eats pork chops but gets stuck while exiting

A hungry bear broke into a house, ate the owner's pork chops and got stuck trying to escape through a first-floor window. The incident took place in Steamboat Springs, a town in the US state of Colorado.

A neighbour filmed the entire episode which showed the bear easing itself out the window, bum-first, from the window before dangling dangerously on the ledge.

It took several attempts to make an exit but the drop seemed too steep, even for the apex predator to take a plunge. After a couple of minutes of callisthenics outside the window, the bear decided it was best to go out the way it came in and that is through the ground floor window.

A respectful guest: Homeowner Ryan MacFarlane, the homeowner told Fox31 News that he was out for dinner when the incident took place.

"He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open, and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy," said MacFarlane.

“The officer went in and actually opened the door to the bedroom so that the bear could go out,” MacFarlane said.

He added that the bear was a 'respectful guest' who did not do a whole lot of damage to his property.

"I was definitely anxious to get there, and the thought was going through my mind that there were going to be thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And that wasn't the case this time. Grateful that he was a respectful house guest."

After the incident's video went viral, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an advisory saying bears were starting to come out during this time of the year, looking to pack pounds, before going underground for hibernation.

“Starting those practices now, locking up your trash, closing windows and doors — again, doing our part to not teach bears bad habits, because once they learn bad habits, they’re going to keep doing that bad habit,” said Rachael Gonzales with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Frightening guests making an appearance This is not the first time that a US house owner has got an unplanned visit from an unwelcome guest. Earlier this month, a 10-foot crocodile entered a home in the middle of the night in the southeastern state of Florida.

The apex predator had slipped into the pool and started making thrashing sounds and waves before the owners called upon expert wildlife trappers to diffuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)