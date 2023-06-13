WATCH | Huge 10-foot crocodile hauled out of swimming pool in Florida

Todd Hardwick and Jeff Peterla had to struggle hard after they were called to capture a 10-foot American crocodile that was discovered in the pool of someone's home in the middle of the night in the southeastern US state of Florida.

The apex predator had slipped into the pool and started making thrashing sounds and waves before the owners called upon expert wildlife trappers to diffuse the situation. Initially, it was Hardwick that tried to drag the crocodile out of the water on the far end but could not make any breakthrough.

Afterwards, assistant trapper Peterla stepped in and attempted to haul the crocodile by its head and finally managed to achieve success. One of the men then stepped across and sat on the crocodile's back, stabilising him so that he couldn't move anymore.

"At 2 am Sunday, June 11, 2023, wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft American crocodile in their pool," wrote Pesky Critters Wildlife Control on their Instagram account.

"Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after it’s massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck," the caption added.

"Footage shows Todd Hardwick removing it’s restraints once relocated and gently but safely encouraging it back into its habitat."

Notably, under Florida's Endangered and Threatened Species Rule, the American crocodile is protected as a threatened species. They are commonly found around South Florida's coastlines but are greatly outnumbered by the alligators. The reptile menace in Florida In April, a similar-sized alligator, loitering the streets of Tampa Bay was attested by the police near the Raymond James Stadium where the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers play.

According to The New York Post report, when the officers approached the alligator and poked it with a baton, the slithery creature started whipping its tail aggressively.

“Tape his front legs together … like behind his back, like you’re handcuffing him," one of the officers can be heard saying in the video. “Then you’re gonna do the same thing with his back legs.”

The gator was later handed to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC) to find a more suitable home.

According to various estimates, Florida has over 1.3 million alligators and their population has led authorities to establish a statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to capture the troublemaker gators.

