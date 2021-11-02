Pak panellist's comparison of banana growth in India and Pakistan leaves anchor in splits on air

Pakistan still has admirers for Indian bananas.

This statement has ZERO pun. Nada. Nothing.

However, there are many among us who would struggle to keep their giggling under control when such a thing is said.

But, a news anchor will sure keep her calm given how formal things are during news presentations right?.

Well, it didn't happen in this case.

Pakistani news anchor Alveena Agha burst out laughing as a guest on her show was explaining how Indian bananas were better than Pakistani bananas and work needed to be done to improve Pakistani bananas.

"Bananas in Bombay are this big," the guest can be seen innocently explaining. He used hand gestures to show size of the bananas. He was not in the wrong as he was indeed talking about bananas.

"Bananas in Dhaka are also this big," the guest continues, "But bananas in Sindh (province of Pakistan) are as small as our fingers,"



In a video that has now gone viral, Agha can be seen keeping her calm at the start but the way the guest explains makes her gradually lose it before finally bursting into laughter right in the middle of the newscast.

Check out the video

At the time of publishing of this story, the video has got more than 10,000 likes and has been retweeted by thousands of Twitter users.