Owner of private army, over 300 luxury cars: Billionaire Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s new king

The billionaire sultan who rules Malaysia’s Johor state, Ibrahim Iskandar, has been sworn in as the country’s new king, on Wednesday (Jan 31) under a unique rotating monarchy system. The 65-year-old monarch is ascending to the throne with a staggering $5.7 billion empire which includes a fleet of private jets, hundreds of cars, and yes his own private army.

About Sultan Ibrahim

Sultan Ibrahim is one of the richest men in the country, with his family’s assets with readily available valuations worth at least $5.7 billion, according to an estimate by Bloomberg. But the number is expected to be higher.

Notably, he will be the first king from the state of Johor on the throne of Malaysia since the late 1980s. While Sultan Ibrahim is the ruler of one state of Malaysia, his empire extends far beyond the nation’s boundaries, including his array of ventures in sectors like real estate, mining, telecommunications and even palm oil.

The monarch owns over 300 luxury cars, including one that was reportedly gifted by Adolf Hitler. Sultan Ibrahim also has a fleet of private jets, including a gold-and-blue Boeing 737 and is also the only ruler with a private army.

The private army was a condition agreed upon for the state to join modern-day Malaysia after the country gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Malaysia’s new king sworn in

Sultan Ibrahim ascended to the throne after taking his oath of office at the palace and signed the instrument of the proclamation in a ceremony attended by other royal families, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other lawmakers in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

A separate coronation ceremony for the 17th king of Malaysia will take place later. The head of Malaysia’s southernmost state will begin his five-year term given the country’s unique constitutional monarchy where hereditary royals of nine states take turns as the nation’s king.

Malaysia is the only country in the world where such a system of rotational monarchy exists. However, out of Malaysia’s 13 states, only nine have royal families.

While the king’s role in Malaysia is largely ceremonial, the monarch is the nominal head of the government and armed forces, he is highly regarded as the protector of Islam and Malay tradition.

Sultan Ibrahim has indicated that he will maintain a hands-on approach and told the Singapore Straits Times, in an interview, that would not waste five years on the throne as a “puppet king” but focus on fighting graft and deepening unity in the country.

Notably, the 65-year-old is taking the throne at a time when Malaysia is facing a corruption crackdown which has included some of the most prominent political personalities in the country.