Top Malaysian opposition leader charged with sedition ahead of regional polls

Malaysia on Tuesday (July 18) charged one of its top opposition leaders with sedition ahead of crucial regional polls. A politician from the Islamist party PAS and the chief minister of Kedah state, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been accused of insulting the country’s most revered Sultans. According to media reports, he has been charged with two counts of sedition charges. Sanusi claims his statements were ‘spun’ Although Muhammad Sanusi tendered an apology for the alleged insulting remarks against Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, he has maintained that his statements were spun for political benefit.

“My letter started off with an apology to His Royal Highness as I hoped that he was not upset by the issues that were purposely picked out of my speech,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (July 15).

“I was informed by Selangor Palace officers that His Royal Highness had agreed to accept the letter and read it on Friday,” he added. Who are Malaysia’s sultans? The sultans of Malaysia hold a predominantly symbolic position and are esteemed as custodians of Islam in the nation, given its Muslim-majority population.

Watch: US comedian’s joke creates furore in Singapore and Malaysia; Interpol`s help sought × Criticism directed at the country's royalty can lead to legal consequences under the Sedition Act, an antiquated law from the colonial era that has been employed to prosecute individuals expressing unfavourable opinions about the sultans on social media.

This practice is akin to Thailand's strict lese majeste law, which prohibits insults towards the monarchy. However, instances of sedition charges against Malaysian politicians have been rare in recent times. Charges come ahead of state polls Six states of Malaysia will go into elections the next month, including the Kedah state of Sanusi. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ruling alliance is expected to get a tough challenge from a coalition of opposition parties, of which PAS is a part. This raises concerns about whether or not the legal actions being taken against Sanusi are motivated by politics.