'No option but to take action...': Malaysia threatens Meta over harmful content on Facebook

Facebook's parent company Meta has been threatened by the Malaysian government with legal action for failing to remove undesirable and harmful content from its social media platform.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement said Facebook had been "plagued by"a significant volume of undesirable content relating to race, religion, royalty, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements in recent months. The commission said it had reached out to Meta on multiple occasions to remove harmful content but it was to no avail.

“Meta’s response, which has been sluggish and unsatisfactory, has not met the urgency of the matter and has led to increasing public concern and scrutiny,” read the statement.

“As there is no sufficient cooperation from Meta, MCMC has no option but to take definitive steps or legal action against Meta as a measure to ensure that people are secure and protected in the physical sphere.”

Since last year's national election, there has been a rise in ethnic tensions across the country. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed to curb the situation by setting the social media platforms straight.

Moreover, the statement by MCMC comes weeks ahead of the regional elections scheduled in six states where Anwar's multi-ethnic coalition is expected to go toe-to-toe against a conservative Malay Muslim alliance. Though the state elections have no bearing on the federal government's position and stability, all eyeballs are on Anwar if his unity government can stitch together another victory.

The crackdown could have negative financial implications for Facebook as the platform is used by 60 per cent of Malaysia's 33 million-strong population. Telegram received a similar threat Notably, Facebook is not the only social media platform targeted by the Malaysian government. Earlier this month, Telegram received a similar threat after it refused to cooperate over complaints regarding content and misuse of the app.

The sale of pornographic materials, drugs and investment scams prompted the Malaysian authorities to take a stringent stance. According to reports, since January 2020, the Telegram scams have cost Malaysians as many as $9.6 million in losses.

After taking a cavalier stance initially, Telegram later agreed to work with local authorities to curb illegal activities. Since then, the government has eased down on the crackdown.

