A third of domestic workers in Malaysia working in forced labour conditions

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals that nearly one-third of migrant workers employed as carers, cleaners, and cooks in Malaysian households are trapped in forced labour. The study, based on a survey of 1,201 domestic workers, highlights that 29 per cent of these migrants experience involuntary work and face penalties or threats if they try to leave their employment.

In comparison, the figures for Singapore and Thailand are 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The report also notes that domestic workers across all three countries work longer hours than legally allowed in other industries and are not paid the minimum wage. Forced labour in Southeast Asia largely goes unnoticed Globally, around 1.4 million adults working as domestic workers are estimated to be in situations of forced labour, accounting for approximately 8 per cent of the sector, according to previous ILO estimates. While abusive conditions in the Middle East, primarily due to the kafala system, have received significant attention, experts caution that similar scenarios are unfolding in Southeast Asia.

Experts attribute the high rates of forced labour in Malaysia to factors such as visa regulations, the prevalence of live-in arrangements, and preexisting societal perceptions and expectations. The report reveals that over 40 per cent of surveyed domestic workers in Malaysia had experienced having their mobile phones or documents confiscated, being locked in, or being under constant CCTV surveillance. The way ahead Anna Olsen, a technical specialist at the ILO's regional office for Asia and the Pacific, highlights the extreme dependence of migrant domestic workers on their employers, who control aspects of their lives and livelihoods, making them vulnerable to exploitation. She suggests that governments and employers often view migrants as risks rather than valuable contributors, leading to tighter control and potential abuses.

The report identifies certain groups as being at higher risk, with 57 per cent of Cambodian migrants working in Malaysia found to be in situations of forced labour, likely due to their irregular work status. It calls for domestic work to be recognised as skilled labour and emphasises the need for greater protections in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.