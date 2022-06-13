Over 20 kg! Two chefs break record by cooking world's largest chicken nugget - WATCH

Chicken nuggets is a delicacy that is enjoyed all around the world and due to its small size, it is quite common for people to take multiple helpings of the dish. However, celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni from the USA and Lynn Davis from Japan has created a chicken nugget big enough to feed a huge number of people. The duo created a chicken nugget weighing an astonishing 20.96 kg and, in the process, claimed the world record by a massive margin. This was the second world record for the two well-known chefs after they baked the largest cake pop in the world which weighed 44.24 kg.

DiGiovanni and Davis posted a video on YouTube showing the making of the massive chicken nugget.

It was a massive endeavor by the two chefs who used 40 slices of bread, almost half a gallon of milk, 40 eggs and 18 kg of chicken to create the huge feat. They even had to use a commercial oven to create the world record-breaking nugget after doing practice runs in ordinary ovens.

It took the two chefs around 12 hours to complete the process after a number of attempts. They were not able to determine the exact temperature needed for the cook but were able to figure it out.

The record was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as adjudicator Claire Stephens examined the entire process as well as the final product. The video quickly went viral on social media as a huge number of people praised the effort and even called it “inspirational”.