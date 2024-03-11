Oscars 2024: Internet divided as Elon Musk compares event to a ‘woke contest’

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (Mar 10) with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremony for the fourth time. Christopher Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer" got an impressive 13 nominations. People on social media are happy about the awards and wins. But Elon Musk, who owns companies like Tesla and SpaceX, doesn't seem to be in a good mood. He made several posts on social media over the weekend, revealing his dislike for the event quite openly.