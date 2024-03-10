Oscars 2024 Live Updates: Check out all the live action from the red carpet and ceremony
Story highlights
The 2024 Oscars aka Academy Awards are finally here!
In just a few hours, we will witness the biggest stars grace the red carpet of the coveted awards ceremony in their finest outfits. A star-studded list of nominees vying for the prestigious statuettes will make it a glamorous affair. Leading the pack is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with an impressive 13 nominations, followed by Emma Stone's Poor Things with 11 nods, and Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations.
Rounding out the Best Picture category are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest. The competition is fierce, and fans are eagerly anticipating the awards ceremony to see who will take home the top honours.
To catch all the action live from Los Angeles, stay tuned as we get you live updates from the ceremony!
The 96th Academy Awards is approaching and like every year, this time also we have many potential history-making wins that we all are looking forward to. This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the biggest contender of the night, as it is competing in 13 different categories. If the atomic thriller manages to win in all those categories, it will make history by becoming the movie with the most wins in a single year.
As we gear up for the big night, it's time to turn the pages of the Academy book. Looking at Oppenheimer's domination at this year's Academy Awards, it's worth noting that three movies that hold the record for most wins are Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. All of the three movies have won 11 Oscars on a single night.
Here is a list of the movies with the most Oscar wins before the 96th Academy Awards, where Oppenheimer may become the movie with the most wins. Check the list here
According to reports in The New York Times, the LAPD has received intelligence suggesting that at least one group intends to disrupt the Academy Awards. This information was gleaned in part from social media posts. In response, the LAPD is taking proactive measures to address any potential disruptions. Read more here!
Some Oscar nominees at the 96th Academy Awards will receive lavish gift bags curated by Lash Fary, featuring items valued at over $170,000. These "Everyone Wins" bags include a $50,000 trip to a luxury chalet in the Swiss Alps and nearly 60 indulgent items. Fary, of Distinctive Assets, has been assembling these bags for 22 years, exclusively for top acting and directing nominees. Click here to know more!