Oscars 2024 Live Updates: Check out all the live action from the red carpet and ceremony

The 96th Academy Awards is approaching and like every year, this time also we have many potential history-making wins that we all are looking forward to. This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the biggest contender of the night, as it is competing in 13 different categories. If the atomic thriller manages to win in all those categories, it will make history by becoming the movie with the most wins in a single year.

As we gear up for the big night, it's time to turn the pages of the Academy book. Looking at Oppenheimer's domination at this year's Academy Awards, it's worth noting that three movies that hold the record for most wins are Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. All of the three movies have won 11 Oscars on a single night.

Here is a list of the movies with the most Oscar wins before the 96th Academy Awards, where Oppenheimer may become the movie with the most wins. Check the list here



