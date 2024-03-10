Oscar nominees to receive lavish gift bags worth $178,000: Know what's inside it

As Hollywood gears up for the 96th Academy Awards, a select group of nominees will be receiving extravagant gift bags curated by Lash Fary, founder of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. This year marks the 22nd year that Fary has curated these luxurious "Everyone Wins" bags for the top acting and directing nominees.

The swag bags, valued at over $170,000, contain nearly 60 items designed to pamper and indulge the recipients. The highlight of the gift bag is a $50,000 trip to a luxury chalet in the Swiss Alps, offering nominees a chance to relax and unwind after the hectic awards season.

“We call it ‘Everyone Wins’ and we do this independently of the Academy, which means I get to decide who gets it and it's only the top acting and directing nominees," Fary told Reuters.

In addition to the extravagant trip, the gift bags include a variety of other items ranging from beauty products and gourmet popcorn to sleep aid products and a Rubik's Cube.

The Oscars ceremony, set to take place on Sunday (Monday in India), is expected to be a star-studded affair, with past winners returning as presenters and Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. The blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer is anticipated to be a major contender, potentially dominating the awards. Its release-date companion, Barbie, is also expected to clinch several awards.