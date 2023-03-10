Oscars history (1923-2023): Did you know only six Black actors have won Best Actor award so far?

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards is almost here, and over the years, the Academy has faced a huge backlash for the lack of diversity, which also led to the movement, #Oscarssowhite, which gained major global attention. Now, as we all gear up for another Oscars night, it's really strange to know that only six actors have won the golden trophy in the Best Actor or Actress category in the award's history. From the year 1923 to the year 2022, a total of 36 black actors have been nominated in the Best Actor or Actress category, out of which only 6 took the trophy home. - starting from the year 1963, when Sidney Poitier became the first to win the Oscar in the Best Actor category, to Halle Berry, the only single black actress to win the trophy in the same category, so far. Last year, Will Smith became the sixth black actor to take the Best Actor trophy home. The actor won the award for his performance in the film King Richard, in which he played the role of Venus and Serena Williams' father. However, this year, no black actors have been nominated in the Best Actor or Actress category. Although, we have a big contender in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress category at this year's ceremony. Actress Angela Bassett and actor Brian Tyree Henry have been nominated in the Supporting Actor category for their outstanding performances in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Causeway, respectively.

Will Smith

The night Will Smith won his first Oscar trophy will never be forgotten. Just before taking the historic awards, Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. However, keeping the slap gate aside, Will won the Best actor trophy for his outstanding performance in the biopic 'King Richard'. He was the fifth black actor in the 94 years of Academy history to win the coveted trophy in the Best actor category.

Remembering Sidney Poitier: Trailblazing Black film star and activist

In the year 1963, Sidney Poitier, become the first black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, for his performance in 'Lilies Of The Field'. Poitier was also the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for 'The Defiant Ones' (1958). With his outstanding work in cinema and the historic win, he had opened doors for racial minorities in the cinema world, decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements.

Denzel Washington

Decades after Sidney's historic win, in the year 2002, Denzel Washington became the second black actor to win the Oscar trophy in the Best Actor category, for his role as corrupt detective Alonzo Harris in the crime thriller 'Training Day'. Although, for his role as Private Silas Trip in the Civil War drama 'Glory' (1989), he won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Washington won the Oscar the same night when Poitier was given an honorary award.

Halley Berry

The same night, when Denzel Washington

took the Golden trophy in the Best Actor category and become the second Black male actor to win the trophy. Halley Berry made Oscars history as she become the first Black actress to win the trophy in the Best Actress category for the film 'Monster's Ball', in fact, no woman of colour has won this award since.

Jamie Fox

In 2005, Jamie Foxx made history by becoming the first African American to be nominated for an acting Oscar in two categories in the same year. Although, he took the trophy of the Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray.

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker is the fourth black man to win an Academy Award, for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland.

