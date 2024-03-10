Oscar Awards 2024 Best Picture Nominee: What makes Poor Things a cinematic masterpiece?

The 2024 Oscar Awards is just a few hours away! Soon we will get to know who will bag the golden statuette for the Best Picture category. Before the big announcement, let's take a deep dive into why Poor Things stands out as a cinematic masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking.

Best Picture nominee Poor Things has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning 11 nominations at the 2024 Oscars. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, the film is a darkly comedic and bizarre exploration of womanhood and self-discovery.

Set in a surreal world where the dead can be brought back to life, Poor Things explores themes of identity, independence, and sexuality in a delightfully bizarre manner. The film is unlike anything you would've ever seen before.

One of the key elements that sets Poor Things apart is its unique visual style. Lanthimos, known for his distinctive aesthetic, creates a world that is both familiar and unsettling. The film's cinematography, by longtime Lanthimos collaborator Thimios Bakatakis, is striking, with each frame carefully composed to enhance the film's surreal atmosphere.

Another standout aspect of Poor Things is its stellar cast. Emma Stone delivers a mesmerising performance as Belle Baxter, a woman who is brought back to life by a brilliant but eccentric surgeon named Godwin Baxter (played by Willem Dafoe). The supporting cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Ramy Youssef, also deliver standout performances, bringing depth and complexity to their characters.

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of Poor Things is its storytelling. Adapted from the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, the film weaves together multiple narrative threads to create a rich tapestry of themes and ideas.