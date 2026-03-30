/Orion for Artemis II: Design, size, inclusions, trip time, and the toilet problem

Orion, the spacecraft that will carry four astronauts to the Moon in April, will serve as their home for 10 days. As part of the Artemis II mission, NASA will launch the spacecraft aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (mission commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (mission specialist) and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist) will become the first humans to leave low-Earth orbit in nearly 60 years. The historic Artemis 2 mission is using Orion as the spacecraft which will lay the platform for a future human landing. The high-tech "deep-space minivan" has been named Integrity by the crew. It has been designed to keep the four astronauts safe in the radiation-filled space environment, while also acting as their mini-home, complete with a gym and a kitchen. Here is everything you need to know about Orion.

Design and inclusions in Orion



The Artemis spacecraft has an "open-concept floor plan", which means the astronauts will share one single space. The cabin measures 330 cubic feet and includes a do-it-yourself toilet that the crew will need to install themselves on day one. There is a kitchenette, about the size of a suitcase, a free-floating gym, a stowage compartment that will be used as a radiation shelter, and six windows. The astronauts will sleep in beds strapped to the wall. Since the space is limited, there has to be a valid reason for everything that is being taken on the Orion. It has about 50 per cent more room than the Apollo spacecraft.

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The 9,00,000-kilometre test flight aims to check all systems for safety and whether they are fit to sustain human life. The astronauts will carry out demonstrations and monitor systems aboard the ship during the course of their stay. Soon after the launch, Koch and Hansen will get to work and change the insides into a living space. The seats will be folded, and the toilet, water dispenser, and food warmer will be set up.

The toilet problem



Toilets tend to malfunction in space. The one on Orion resembles the American toilet on the space station. If something goes wrong, the crew will rely on backup urine collection bags. Solid waste could still be disposed of from the poop chute. Besides, since it is a single cabin, astronauts can close a door or hang curtains.

Artemis 2 mission



The historic moon mission will see the astronauts reach the furthest humans have ever been to the far side of the moon. They will travel nearly 9,000 kilometres beyond and see parts of the moon that have never been seen by anyone before.

